Joel Moon at 6 for Leeds last round,seemed to improve them.If repeated,not sure if that's good for us or harmful to us.Rate him as a dangerous centre,but we have managed to keep him under wraps in the last few meetings.



As for us Gaskell to 7 was an obvious move,but in home games I've seen he looked like he was capable of joining the line to decent effect helping our attack.



Tough on a young man like McIntosh expecting him to chime in throwing cut out's in a Brett Hodgson stylee.



Hoping it all clicks on attack for Fartown on Friday night.