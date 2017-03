Think my squad would be:



1. McIntosh

2. Jerry

3. Cudjoe

4. Mellor

5. Murphy

6. Brough

7. Gaskell

8. Rapira

9. Leeming

10. Taai

11. Ferguson

12. Roberts

13. Hinchliffe



14. Ikahihifo

15. Smith

16. Wakeman

17. Brierley



Dickinson and Clough to miss out



Good news over the coming weeks as ive heard we have a player returning every week now for the next few weeks

v Cas = Nathan Mason

v St Helens = Jake Mamo

v Catalans = Tom Symonds



Id like to know how long O Brien is out for......heard another 4 weeks?