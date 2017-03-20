up next leeds who have now hit abit of form, short turnaround for us not ideal
we didnt pick up anymore injuries at wigan which is a bonus and ferguson sounds like he will return which will help the attack and roberts can revert to what he does best and coming off the bench
gaskell and brough to partner again, lets hope they produce some magic behind the platform the forwards should make.
local derby friday night under the lights it doesnt come much better hope our run of getting the better of leeds continues too!
