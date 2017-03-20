GIANT DAZ wrote: as we always seem to do better against this lot even though they've hit some form. Hopefully we will take some of the form from Friday into this. Can't wait to see the pacific boys slam into their guys.

Certainly not a game the Giants fear.. even under the middle 8 pressures. We always treat them with respect and pull a few things out of the bag to get some points.If we can have that attitude to every game we'll win a fair amount of games this year.The pacific boys will tear into Leeds. For me that's the Rhinos weak point. Very good game management and good at offloading and spreading the ball but lack in the go forward of there props.This is where I think Stone's drive and kick tactic could work well as long as we can finish our chances.