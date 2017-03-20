Hard to judge which Giants side will come out. Hopefully we'll build on our showing against Wigan and tackle our attacking options problem we've had all season.



Leeds is always tough no matter what time of year or which players are missing. We needed the Wigan game. Playing teams not expected to win anything (bar Hull) has put more pressure on us than going in as the underdog.

Hopefully our tougher run of games will toughen up our attitude and big game mentality.



I hope our point at Wigan will help bring in the extra fans.

Wonder if you lot at the back have any chants in mind for the new and 'improved' pudding that is Brett Ferres.