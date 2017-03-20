up next leeds who have now hit abit of form, short turnaround for us not idealwe didnt pick up anymore injuries at wigan which is a bonus and ferguson sounds like he will return which will help the attack and roberts can revert to what he does best and coming off the benchgaskell and brough to partner again, lets hope they produce some magic behind the platform the forwards should make.local derby friday night under the lights it doesnt come much betterhope our run of getting the better of leeds continues too!