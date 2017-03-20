A few people skipped the Cup Week for some reason, but here are the updated scoresJohnbulls 69Bulls Boy 2011 66FevGrinder 60Fr13day 58GazzaBull 52rambull1967 52roger daly 51Duckman 50glow 50tackler tommo 50Bull Mania 49Ferocious Aardvark 49BD20 Cougar 48Nelson 48Bullnorthern 46DrFeelgood 43jackmac452 43Le Penguin 43Pumpetypump 43Herr Rigsby 42Bendybulls 40charlie caroli 40Steel City Bull 40zapperbull 40jayb 38Fevxr2i 37BiltonRobin 36broadybulls87 36Bulls4 35childofnorthern 35paulwalker71 35SLPTom 35ThePimp007 34Sir Harold Facey 32tigertot 32josefw 31Smack him Jimmy 31daveyz999 30RickyF1 30Hamster Chops 29Bullseye 28Bent & Bongser 27vbfg 24RAB2411 23bowlingboy 22Hooligan27 21Jimmy 4 Bradford 15Micky the travelling friend 11Broad Ings Warrior 7bobsmyuncle 3MicktheGled 3Nobody correctly predicated all the winners (even with only 11 matches) - it was mainly York and Batley that surprised everyone.Well done to GazzaBull, FebGrinder and Rambull1967 who managed to get TWO winning margins correct!The number of tries saw almost everyone go FAR too highSo its a big well done to Johnbull and Nelson who were the two who got within five of the correct answer of 90 tries.