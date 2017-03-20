WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League Table UPDATE

Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:39 pm
A few people skipped the Cup Week for some reason, but here are the updated scores

Johnbulls 69
Bulls Boy 2011 66
FevGrinder 60
Fr13day 58
GazzaBull 52
rambull1967 52
roger daly 51
Duckman 50
glow 50
tackler tommo 50
Bull Mania 49
Ferocious Aardvark 49
BD20 Cougar 48
Nelson 48
Bullnorthern 46
DrFeelgood 43
jackmac452 43
Le Penguin 43
Pumpetypump 43
Herr Rigsby 42
Bendybulls 40
charlie caroli 40
Steel City Bull 40
zapperbull 40
jayb 38
Fevxr2i 37
BiltonRobin 36
broadybulls87 36
Bulls4 35
childofnorthern 35
paulwalker71 35
SLPTom 35
ThePimp007 34
Sir Harold Facey 32
tigertot 32
josefw 31
Smack him Jimmy 31
daveyz999 30
RickyF1 30
Hamster Chops 29
Bullseye 28
Bent & Bongser 27
vbfg 24
RAB2411 23
bowlingboy 22
Hooligan27 21
Jimmy 4 Bradford 15
Micky the travelling friend 11
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3

Nobody correctly predicated all the winners (even with only 11 matches) - it was mainly York and Batley that surprised everyone.

Well done to GazzaBull, FebGrinder and Rambull1967 who managed to get TWO winning margins correct!

The number of tries saw almost everyone go FAR too high :roll: So its a big well done to Johnbull and Nelson who were the two who got within five of the correct answer of 90 tries.

c}