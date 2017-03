Nothus wrote: All true. The accusations on the wakey board go a little beyond any of this, however.

Wakey have always been the most paranoid bunch of speccies I have ever come across, going back 30+ years. Some of the threads are hilarious. There was one a couple of weeks back where some prat stated "We all know that everyone on Sky hates us". If I had more time I would update my sig with Wakey fans' quotes on a daily basis.