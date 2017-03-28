|
Duckman wrote:
Capacity
SL – MIN 5000
Champ – MIN 2000
Seats (permanent)
SL- MIN 2000
Champ – MIN 750
Security of tenure – 5yrs
So to sum up, if you are playing in the middle 8's and don't meet the ground standards of 5000 capacity and 2000 seats by July 2016 and you don't get dispensation from the RFL, you cant get promoted or even participate in the MPG as far as I can tell. Which current Champ clubs does that exclude from the middle 8 party?
edit, by my reckoning (quickly done via wiki so could easily be wrong
) half of the current championship are not eligible for the MPG without RFL dispensation;
London - only 3000 capacity
Swinton - only 3387 capacity
Oldham - only 1200 seatsDewsbury - not enough seats
How come Wakefield are opening speaking about playing there next season then?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:08 am
Maybe investing in that ground? Or just sabre rattling.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:12 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
How come Wakefield are opening speaking about playing there next season then?
Good question, whilst at the same time dismissing Fev's offer who's ground does meet the minimum criteria. Maybe that move to Dews also includes an upgrade to the ground paid for by Wakey? Probably not that difficult to get the required seats installed at the unused end at Dews. But that begs the question of if they could afford to upgrade Dewsburys ground why cant they upgrade BV? I suspect the Wakey chairman is trying his hardest to leverage whatever pressure he can to get some sort of development going at Newmarket still.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:26 am
There's volumes of discussion about Belle Vue on the Wakey board. A lot of frustration with the council over their inability to help. Club stuck in a crumbling antique of a ground. Sounds familiar.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:30 pm
Bullseye wrote:
There's volumes of discussion about Belle Vue on the Wakey board. A lot of frustration with the council over their inability to help. Club stuck in a crumbling antique of a ground. Sounds familiar.
If only it was iconic their problems would be solved.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:44 pm
Bullseye wrote:
There's volumes of discussion about Belle Vue on the Wakey board. A lot of frustration with the council over their inability to help. Club stuck in a crumbling antique of a ground. Sounds familiar.
I'd say our council are probably just inept. From reading some of the (possibly biased) posts on the wakey board about their council, they sound downright corrupt.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:47 pm
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:58 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
If only it was iconic their problems would be solved.
Didn't they film This Sporting Life at Belle Vue? They could try that.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:27 pm
Nothus wrote:
I'd say our council are probably just inept. From reading some of the (possibly biased) posts on the wakey board about their council, they sound downright corrupt.
It's dead easy & fashionable to slag off Councils. I know Councillors of differing parties & they are all committed people; I wouldn't do their job for a gold pig. Similarly Council officers. Councils have had their budgets decimated by a vicious Government intent on destroying social structures but passing the blame to local authorities. There was a large piece on Radio Leeds a couple of weeks ago about Knottingley - the town that time forgot (funded by Wakefield). Virtually every Council social structure in that town is being closed down - libraries, swimming pools, day centres. it is a desperate situation. When you combine that with a place like Bradford, where the political power changes every couple of years, is it surprising that private entities, usually run by millionaires, like RL teams are not their priority?
