Duckman wrote:
Capacity
SL – MIN 5000
Champ – MIN 2000
Seats (permanent)
SL- MIN 2000
Champ – MIN 750
Security of tenure – 5yrs
So to sum up, if you are playing in the middle 8's and don't meet the ground standards of 5000 capacity and 2000 seats by July 2016 and you don't get dispensation from the RFL, you cant get promoted or even participate in the MPG as far as I can tell. Which current Champ clubs does that exclude from the middle 8 party?
edit, by my reckoning (quickly done via wiki so could easily be wrong ) half of the current championship are not eligible for the MPG without RFL dispensation;
London - only 3000 capacity
Swinton - only 3387 capacity
Oldham - only 1200 seats
Dewsbury - not enough seats
How come Wakefield are opening speaking about playing there next season then?