Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:02 am
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3055
Location: Bradford
Duckman wrote:
Capacity
SL – MIN 5000
Champ – MIN 2000

Seats (permanent)
SL- MIN 2000
Champ – MIN 750

Security of tenure – 5yrs

So to sum up, if you are playing in the middle 8's and don't meet the ground standards of 5000 capacity and 2000 seats by July 2016 and you don't get dispensation from the RFL, you cant get promoted or even participate in the MPG as far as I can tell. Which current Champ clubs does that exclude from the middle 8 party?

edit, by my reckoning (quickly done via wiki so could easily be wrong :) ) half of the current championship are not eligible for the MPG without RFL dispensation;

London - only 3000 capacity
Swinton - only 3387 capacity
Oldham - only 1200 seats
Dewsbury - not enough seats


How come Wakefield are opening speaking about playing there next season then?

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:08 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26351
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Maybe investing in that ground? Or just sabre rattling.
Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:12 am
Duckman
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3806
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
paulwalker71 wrote:
How come Wakefield are opening speaking about playing there next season then?


Good question, whilst at the same time dismissing Fev's offer who's ground does meet the minimum criteria. Maybe that move to Dews also includes an upgrade to the ground paid for by Wakey? Probably not that difficult to get the required seats installed at the unused end at Dews. But that begs the question of if they could afford to upgrade Dewsburys ground why cant they upgrade BV? I suspect the Wakey chairman is trying his hardest to leverage whatever pressure he can to get some sort of development going at Newmarket still.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:26 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26351
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
There's volumes of discussion about Belle Vue on the Wakey board. A lot of frustration with the council over their inability to help. Club stuck in a crumbling antique of a ground. Sounds familiar.
Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:30 pm
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3764
Location: Hornsea
Bullseye wrote:
There's volumes of discussion about Belle Vue on the Wakey board. A lot of frustration with the council over their inability to help. Club stuck in a crumbling antique of a ground. Sounds familiar.

If only it was iconic their problems would be solved.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:44 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4171
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
There's volumes of discussion about Belle Vue on the Wakey board. A lot of frustration with the council over their inability to help. Club stuck in a crumbling antique of a ground. Sounds familiar.


I'd say our council are probably just inept. From reading some of the (possibly biased) posts on the wakey board about their council, they sound downright corrupt.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:47 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27695
Location: MACS0647-JD
Duckman wrote:
Ha, I knew someone would ask, this is probably my worst case of thread drift ever (mods feel free to shift to a new thread if you'd prefer), but the articles from the relevant rfl rules are below; surprised this hasn't been mentioned on the London board. Although to be fair there is also the usual RFL get out clause to all this of dispensation as the rfl see fit, but you can see this causing certain SL and champ clubs pause for thought at least;

http://media.therfl.co.uk/docs/Section%20A2%20Minimum%20Standards_FINAL%20PDF.pdf

A2:5 For a Club to be eligible for promotion to the Super League or Championship (as applicable) for any Season its ground must meet the Facility Standards of the Super League or Championship (as applicable) or the Board must have granted a dispensation in accordance with A2:3 above by, in each case, the Friday of Round 23 of Super League/Championship in the previous Season (being 22 July 2016 for the 2017 Season). For the avoidance of doubt a dispensation may include an extension of time beyond the date above to complete any work necessary to meet the applicable Facility Standards.

A2:6 Any Championship Club(s) which qualify for the Super 8s Qualifiers but which are not eligible for promotion to the Super League (due to not meeting Facility Standards) shall be entitled to participate in the Super 8s Qualifiers but if, at the end of the Super 8s Qualifiers, any of the Club(s) are 5th or higher in the Qualifiers league: (a) they shall be deemed to have finished 6th (and 7th if there are 2 such Clubs and 8th if there are 3 such Clubs) for the purpose of determining which Clubs are promoted and/or play in the 4th v 5th Play Off Match; but (b) shall be considered to be the highest placed Championship Club(s) (in order of finishing position) for the purpose of determining distributions in the Championship for the following Season.

http://media.therfl.co.uk/docs/FACILITYSTANDARDS2016%20final%20PDF.pdf

Capacity
SL – MIN 5000
Champ – MIN 2000

Seats (permanent)
SL- MIN 2000
Champ – MIN 750

Security of tenure – 5yrs

So to sum up, if you are playing in the middle 8's and don't meet the ground standards of 5000 capacity and 2000 seats by July 2016 and you don't get dispensation from the RFL, you cant get promoted or even participate in the MPG as far as I can tell. Which current Champ clubs does that exclude from the middle 8 party?

edit, by my reckoning (quickly done via wiki so could easily be wrong :) ) half of the current championship are not eligible for the MPG without RFL dispensation;

London - only 3000 capacity
Swinton - only 3387 capacity
Oldham - only 1200 seats
Dewsbury - not enough seats
Toulouse - only 4000 capacity
Sheffield - no 5 yr security of tenure

plus FWIW wakey wouldn't meet the standards either on security of tenure alone at the moment having given notice to leave BV with no announced destination, but I suspect any current SL club would get dispensation and their situation appears very much in flux to say the least.


