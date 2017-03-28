paulwalker71 wrote: How come Wakefield are opening speaking about playing there next season then?

Good question, whilst at the same time dismissing Fev's offer who's ground does meet the minimum criteria. Maybe that move to Dews also includes an upgrade to the ground paid for by Wakey? Probably not that difficult to get the required seats installed at the unused end at Dews. But that begs the question of if they could afford to upgrade Dewsburys ground why cant they upgrade BV? I suspect the Wakey chairman is trying his hardest to leverage whatever pressure he can to get some sort of development going at Newmarket still.