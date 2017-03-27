redeverready wrote: The 4 highest profile chairman want us back in super league next year.

I keep hearing this kind of whisper, but as much as I suspect it's true that some chairmen might like us and hkr back in sl I just don't see that kind of shake up to the system being brought in for next season.The rfl are reviewing the system, they have updated the minimum ground standards for sl -5000 capacity and min 2000 seats I believe, and there seems to be some talk of requiring a minimum attendance of 6500?! (no idea how they'll make that work) plus with Toulouse and Toronto on the up and wakey playing who knows where next season there is plenty of room for conspiracy theory's and wishes, but I don't see us in sl any time soon.As a side note, with the rfl rules it goes on to state that clubs competing in the middle 8's need to meet the minimum standard or have aggreed dispensation before the 8's start or they "will be deemed to have finished 6th or lower in the 8's no matter how many games they win." Or words to that effect. So clubs like London wont be allowed to make the mpg or get promoted as far as I read it without rfl dispensation, how many championship clubs meet the new sl minimum ground standards? And who would get dispensation?