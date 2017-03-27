WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:21 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14879
Location: Gods County
The 4 highest profile chairman want us back in super league next year.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.

Michael Jordan


Michael Jordan

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:39 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2250
Location: No longer Bradford
Glenn Morrison has paid the price for those last 30 minutes (and 6 losses out of 6). Been sacked according to TotalRL.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:42 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3053
Location: Bradford
Dewsbury part company with Morrison

http://www.totalrl.com/dewsbury-part-co ... -morrison/

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:00 pm
dddooommm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2988
He looked raging yesterday when he walked back down the terrace steps after we'd run in our third try in 9 minutes. The question is who do Dewsbury bring in to replace him?! Morrison was highly regarded as a good young coach. Hopefully somebody else will give him another shot. Perhaps he needs a season or 2 as an assistant to gain some more experience. Best of luck Glenn.

6 straight losses gets you the sack these days. Crazy.

6 straight losses gets you the sack these days. Crazy.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:04 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4486
Cummins might go for it. Hometown club.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:06 pm
dddooommm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2988
Karl Pryce appointed interim coach!

Dewsbury have also announced that they will now split their training sessions between the Nando's and Costa Coffee at Birstall upon Karl's request.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:13 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14879
Location: Gods County
dddooommm wrote:

6 straight losses gets you the sack these days. Crazy.

No six wins in 20 does.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.

Michael Jordan


Michael Jordan

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:08 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9655
Location: Here
It's not good for us. We could really do without Dewsbury starting winning under a new coach...

...mind you, we should be ok for a while, if Karl is in charge.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:05 am
Blotto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3739
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
dddooommm wrote:
He looked raging yesterday when he walked back down the terrace steps after we'd run in our third try in 9 minutes. The question is who do Dewsbury bring in to replace him?! Morrison was highly regarded as a good young coach. Hopefully somebody else will give him another shot. Perhaps he needs a season or 2 as an assistant to gain some more experience. Best of luck Glenn.

6 straight losses gets you the sack these days. Crazy.


With Toovs visa imminent, Beatie stepping back to the Academy, Morro would make a good Assistant Coach, has the necessary experience and as Bulls Fans know a great work ethic!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:14 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3798
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
redeverready wrote:
The 4 highest profile chairman want us back in super league next year.


I keep hearing this kind of whisper, but as much as I suspect it's true that some chairmen might like us and hkr back in sl I just don't see that kind of shake up to the system being brought in for next season.

The rfl are reviewing the system, they have updated the minimum ground standards for sl -5000 capacity and min 2000 seats I believe, and there seems to be some talk of requiring a minimum attendance of 6500?! (no idea how they'll make that work) plus with Toulouse and Toronto on the up and wakey playing who knows where next season there is plenty of room for conspiracy theory's and wishes, but I don't see us in sl any time soon.

As a side note, with the rfl rules it goes on to state that clubs competing in the middle 8's need to meet the minimum standard or have aggreed dispensation before the 8's start or they "will be deemed to have finished 6th or lower in the 8's no matter how many games they win." Or words to that effect. So clubs like London wont be allowed to make the mpg or get promoted as far as I read it without rfl dispensation, how many championship clubs meet the new sl minimum ground standards? And who would get dispensation?
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Blotto, Bull Mania, Duckman, The Publican and 61 guests

c}