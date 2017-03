He looked raging yesterday when he walked back down the terrace steps after we'd run in our third try in 9 minutes. The question is who do Dewsbury bring in to replace him?! Morrison was highly regarded as a good young coach. Hopefully somebody else will give him another shot. Perhaps he needs a season or 2 as an assistant to gain some more experience. Best of luck Glenn.



6 straight losses gets you the sack these days. Crazy.