Bullseye wrote: I'm sure we're trying to recruit some permanent signings.



I suspect the most well known free agents (Bailey and Harrison) won’t come cheap. As has been said before Bailey would be good if he was 100% committed but could be an expensive waste if he wasn’t. Harrison would be decent, provided he was over his injuries. We don’t want any crocks.



Aside from those two I’d say we may be better looking overseas or just waiting to see who becomes available after Easter. It may also be the case we need a hooker before long but I hope not.



If we stop up we’re going to need at least 3 props, 2 backrowers and a halfback. That’s quite a shopping list.

this

all

Yeah, on the assumption (?) we can stay in this division at the end ofseason that is a fair assessment of where we might be next time around.Obviously, we don't know how finances are going to stack up, and much water is still to flow under a fair number of bridges, but I suspect, with a leaner squad of players than over previous years, who areactually going to play, the money side should be infinitely better than it has been in the recent past. So, I'd expect we'd try to keep as many of the 'kids' as possible, bring in some 'proper, signings, and come up with a few loans where necessary.Have to say, it would be nice to have one of those 'old-fashioned' forums to hear, first hand, what management have in their minds and the odd rousing speech from a Paul Medley type speaker..