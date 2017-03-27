Recruiting for next season will be really difficult. We should use loans as best we can. Get in early and ask if we can take players like Lilley, Oledski and Murray on full seasons, or at least next year's versions of them.



Ideally I would like to keep all the above for as long as possible but it's probably not going to happen so best start looking and planning now.



Harrison would be a great signing this season as he plays all over the pack, stick him into the backrower and take the pressure from young players like Wilkinson and Bentley. They've done really well, but they will benefit from a rest as well. Obviously can't break the bank for him but if he wants to get his career back on track then we could be a good shout for him, I suspect it will be Leigh or Hull Kingston however.



Scott Moore, would love him signed up, provides so much direction.