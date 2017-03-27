WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:23 pm
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 576
Bullseye wrote:
Indeed. Let's aim for top 4 next season. That's something we failed to achieve last year remember.

We'll need to recruit well if we stay up as a lot of our players will either be retiring or going to their parent clubs.


I think we need to recruit well now, in order to stay up..(2 forwards)...our lads now are doing a good enough job a little cover and experience would be a nice luxury.
another point of note if Toovey's Visa is to be sorted this week, I would take it that Phoenix will be on his way too..

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:37 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26342
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'm sure we're trying to recruit some permanent signings.

I suspect the most well known free agents (Bailey and Harrison) won't come cheap. As has been said before Bailey would be good if he was 100% committed but could be an expensive waste if he wasn't. Harrison would be decent, provided he was over his injuries. We don't want any crocks.

Aside from those two I'd say we may be better looking overseas or just waiting to see who becomes available after Easter. It may also be the case we need a hooker before long but I hope not.

If we stop up we're going to need at least 3 props, 2 backrowers and a halfback. That's quite a shopping list.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:49 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4485
Recruiting for next season will be really difficult. We should use loans as best we can. Get in early and ask if we can take players like Lilley, Oledski and Murray on full seasons, or at least next year's versions of them.

Ideally I would like to keep all the above for as long as possible but it's probably not going to happen so best start looking and planning now.

Harrison would be a great signing this season as he plays all over the pack, stick him into the backrower and take the pressure from young players like Wilkinson and Bentley. They've done really well, but they will benefit from a rest as well. Obviously can't break the bank for him but if he wants to get his career back on track then we could be a good shout for him, I suspect it will be Leigh or Hull Kingston however.

Scott Moore, would love him signed up, provides so much direction.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:52 pm
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 576
Another nice surprise yesterday was Caro at 2nd row, a big strong quick lad..he looked more useful there than on the wing.
And who doesn't need a 2nd row forward that can go the full length?

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:00 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4164
Location: Bradford
I'd be on the phone to Warrington trying to get Ben Julien on loan for a while. Same with Philbin although he's on the fringes of the first team so he'd probably be more unlikely.
Julien is a very good young player though and would go well in the second row or loose for us (I think he played in the centres for Wire's 19s recently).

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:10 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26342
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Julien or Philbin might be a good shout for a loan I think we're in more need of props.

We've got Bentley, Larroyer, Wilkinson, JJR and Roche as backrowers.

Caro went alright yesterday but I still think he could run the ball in with more vigour. Not sure he's a long term solution at second row.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:56 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4485
Bullseye wrote:
Julien or Philbin might be a good shout for a loan I think we're in more need of props.

We've got Bentley, Larroyer, Wilkinson, JJR and Roche as backrowers.

Caro went alright yesterday but I still think he could run the ball in with more vigour. Not sure he's a long term solution at second row.


Definately need at least another prop forward, but I'd say equally as much as a back rower.

I wouldn't feel comfortable sending Bentley, Wilkinson, and JJR out together if we had to. As good as these young players have shown up this season I think we need some experience in there. Harrison would be ideal for me, apart from only being 1 body, when we probably need three more, he fits to the experienced bill and can play in the pack anywhere. Bailey and Harrison, that would be class. I think Bailey is a non starter though.
