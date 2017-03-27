I'm sure we're trying to recruit some permanent signings.



I suspect the most well known free agents (Bailey and Harrison) won’t come cheap. As has been said before Bailey would be good if he was 100% committed but could be an expensive waste if he wasn’t. Harrison would be decent, provided he was over his injuries. We don’t want any crocks.



Aside from those two I’d say we may be better looking overseas or just waiting to see who becomes available after Easter. It may also be the case we need a hooker before long but I hope not.



If we stop up we’re going to need at least 3 props, 2 backrowers and a halfback. That’s quite a shopping list.