Bullseye wrote:
Indeed. Let's aim for top 4 next season. That's something we failed to achieve last year remember.
We'll need to recruit well if we stay up as a lot of our players will either be retiring or going to their parent clubs.
I think we need to recruit well now, in order to stay up..(2 forwards)...our lads now are doing a good enough job a little cover and experience would be a nice luxury.
another point of note if Toovey's Visa is to be sorted this week, I would take it that Phoenix will be on his way too..