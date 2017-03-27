WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:34 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9231
Location: Bradbados
The transformation from the first half to second was unbelievable and totally out of the blue, but breathtaking. This season's Bulls are becoming the big surprise in our division imo - and who would have thunk it!

Too many good games to pick out individuals, though Murray and Camlbell (go Johnny go) were outstanding even in that crowd. I think Omari Caro also deserves a special mention, on his first game back after injury and in a new position he didn't look out of place one bit - and took his try like a good, pacy, bullocking second row ought to do - a new star is born!
Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:39 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9231
Location: Bradbados
rugbyreddog wrote:
Just heard that after a review the RFL have decided that Bradford Bulls will now only receive 1 point for a win and have two points deducted for a loss.


Why is it, that after reading, I didn't just laugh straight away and think,"that's really funny", but instead, paused, and thought for a full couple of seconds about whether it might actually be true or not?







I've decided it's probably not..
Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:02 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26334
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The turnaround was pretty spectacular since we were second best in the first half and for the first 5-10 minutes of the second. The back to back tries really broke Dewsbury’s spirit and you could see their body language change. Once their discipline went it was really just a case of “how many” for us.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of the incident that went on report. Hewar waved play on and allowed Magrin’s try but in back play it looked like Lilley was taken out and there was a bit of push and shove – not sure if any punches were thrown.

I didn’t think the ref had a bad game however I thought the touch judge on the popular side in the second half was a bit slow. There was a blatant knee to Larroyer’s head that was so obvious yet was missed by the touchie. He must have been looking elsewhere.

Campbell’s performance at fullback and Macani’s two tries (both crackers) make selection a bit of a headache with Caro back and Thomas not far off. I thought Caro went ok in the second row but I’m not sure that’s a permanent move. I think Bentley will come straight back in there. I was impressed again by Wilkinson’s workload. He’ll be another good one when he fills out. He took his try well (albeit of a pass that was well forward).
Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:13 am
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 574
We are building a team for the future with the young lads, just need a few older heads to give the right balance,
Leons experience was missed a bit yesterday, and Scott Moore's was invaluable, in 3 or 4 years time if we keep our young lads and develop them we will be awesome..

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:32 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9231
Location: Bradbados
Keeping them depends on getting promoted. If, by next season, we aren't looking likely to go up (and with the current system that is very unlikely), then I feel more of them will quite rightly find other ways to reach a higher level. It's a short life as a pro sportsman and you can't waste your best years on sentiment.
Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:47 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26334
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think if we stay up then we need to be getting in the top 4 next season. If we manage that we may well hang onto many of our younger lads since they'll be getting regular games and get the chance to play vs SL opposition (at least until they move the goalposts again).
c}