The transformation from the first half to second was unbelievable and totally out of the blue, but breathtaking. This season's Bulls are becoming the big surprise in our division imo - and who would have thunk it!
Too many good games to pick out individuals, though Murray and Camlbell (go Johnny go) were outstanding even in that crowd. I think Omari Caro also deserves a special mention, on his first game back after injury and in a new position he didn't look out of place one bit - and took his try like a good, pacy, bullocking second row ought to do - a new star is born!
Too many good games to pick out individuals, though Murray and Camlbell (go Johnny go) were outstanding even in that crowd. I think Omari Caro also deserves a special mention, on his first game back after injury and in a new position he didn't look out of place one bit - and took his try like a good, pacy, bullocking second row ought to do - a new star is born!