The turnaround was pretty spectacular since we were second best in the first half and for the first 5-10 minutes of the second. The back to back tries really broke Dewsbury’s spirit and you could see their body language change. Once their discipline went it was really just a case of “how many” for us.



It’ll be interesting to see what comes of the incident that went on report. Hewar waved play on and allowed Magrin’s try but in back play it looked like Lilley was taken out and there was a bit of push and shove – not sure if any punches were thrown.



I didn’t think the ref had a bad game however I thought the touch judge on the popular side in the second half was a bit slow. There was a blatant knee to Larroyer’s head that was so obvious yet was missed by the touchie. He must have been looking elsewhere.



Campbell’s performance at fullback and Macani’s two tries (both crackers) make selection a bit of a headache with Caro back and Thomas not far off. I thought Caro went ok in the second row but I’m not sure that’s a permanent move. I think Bentley will come straight back in there. I was impressed again by Wilkinson’s workload. He’ll be another good one when he fills out. He took his try well (albeit of a pass that was well forward).