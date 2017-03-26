Lets not kid ourselves the first half was beyond poor, amateurish even!



In the last 30 mins we came to life and played well, if we did that against a good team we would have been dead and buried by that point.

It was a nice surprise though and I went away with a smile on my face.



We are very thin in the forwards and I think if we managed to get another couple of experienced lads on perm deals it would make all the difference.

Our back line is good imho, although Macani's defence leaves a lot to be desired, which again would be taken advantage of big time by the likes of KR or London.



Campbell was my MOM and needs to be in the starting line up week in week out again in my opinion.

I hope we can keep on improving week in week out and finish mid table, building for a big 2018 campaign, promotion is a very very distand dream but the £500k for a top four finish would be awesome for the club... This year we might even win the shield again!