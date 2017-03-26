WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury (H)

 
Post a reply

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:50 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5793
[list=][/list]
HamsterChops wrote:
For a few games I've been bemoaning Macani not backing himself. In the first half there was an opportunity and he didn't go for it again, I was raging. Then he did. And bloody hell did he. Twice. More please.


He had no right to score either but did. The first one he looked caught for all the money in the world but hit another gear and the couldn't love with it. His second no idea how he got to it but that was all about wanting it.

Big win that today. The fact it was a four pointer, the fact the result and score line must kill any confidence that Dewsbury had left. 6 points off safety we can win more than three matches more than Swinton and Dews I know we can. The fact we've beaten them both is massive we have to win matches like that. Two more four pointers coming up now.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:42 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 337
Location: Depends whose asking
Stockwell & Smales wrote:
After following Northern/Bulls for over 50 years I saw something today at the match that I never thought I'd see: Armed Police!! I suppose it's a sign of the times unfortunately.


They'd obviously heard about Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza and his folded newspaper brigade

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:50 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 337
Location: Depends whose asking
Was that half time talk something real special or did the penny just drop?

We had some good players out (Bentley, Thomas, Peltier, Pryce etc) yet we somehow put in a second half that in my opinion was the best rugby we've played for god knows how many games.
If I was Toovey (oops I mean Beattie) I'd be thinking about leaving Pryce on the bench.
I accept Dewsbury wilted in the second half but our B-team were something special.
MOM was a toss up between a few but Campbell and Murray stood out

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:20 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14900
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Stockwell & Smales wrote:
After following Northern/Bulls for over 50 years I saw something today at the match that I never thought I'd see: Armed Police!! I suppose it's a sign of the times unfortunately.


Obviously taking Macbull's threats on chav corner seriously.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:12 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3759
Location: Hornsea
Just double checked after reading some posts and I can confirm that we only got two points for yesterday's match not four.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:25 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14900
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I'm sure the RFL will see to that soonly.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:29 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 573
Lets not kid ourselves the first half was beyond poor, amateurish even!

In the last 30 mins we came to life and played well, if we did that against a good team we would have been dead and buried by that point.
It was a nice surprise though and I went away with a smile on my face.

We are very thin in the forwards and I think if we managed to get another couple of experienced lads on perm deals it would make all the difference.
Our back line is good imho, although Macani's defence leaves a lot to be desired, which again would be taken advantage of big time by the likes of KR or London.

Campbell was my MOM and needs to be in the starting line up week in week out again in my opinion.
I hope we can keep on improving week in week out and finish mid table, building for a big 2018 campaign, promotion is a very very distand dream but the £500k for a top four finish would be awesome for the club... This year we might even win the shield again!

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:48 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4351
I'd still put Pryce in. We badly needed him that first half. Second half we were much improved. Macani's try straight from the kick-off literally took every bit of confidence from Dewsbury who then resorted to putting cheap shots on us. Says a lot about the coaching last year that Campbell didn't get a look in while we persisted with Blythe on the wing. Last year we would have lost that game. Even with the lack of forwards and size, we look a much better team than last year which says everything.

The touch judges shouldn't be paid either for their efforts yesterday. I know they can be an easy scapegoat but they literally did nothing at all yesterday. Our firs two trieds were blatant forward passes IMO. I don't think one was called all game. Lilley nearly getting decapitated by Walshaw and none of them had a clue what happened. Awful challenge. And then Alex Browns grubby facial/gouge on Ethan Ryan right under the lines-mans nose and he just ignored it. Oh and the 3 should charges to the head on a held player that they all missed every single time.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:00 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14900
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I literally can't spake.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, BeechwoodBull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, dull nickname, eddievan, Fr13daY, josefw, jumbercules, Spannerz, tackler thommo, zapperbull and 224 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,4871,66475,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}