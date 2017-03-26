HamsterChops wrote: For a few games I've been bemoaning Macani not backing himself. In the first half there was an opportunity and he didn't go for it again, I was raging. Then he did. And bloody hell did he. Twice. More please.

He had no right to score either but did. The first one he looked caught for all the money in the world but hit another gear and the couldn't love with it. His second no idea how he got to it but that was all about wanting it.Big win that today. The fact it was a four pointer, the fact the result and score line must kill any confidence that Dewsbury had left. 6 points off safety we can win more than three matches more than Swinton and Dews I know we can. The fact we've beaten them both is massive we have to win matches like that. Two more four pointers coming up now.