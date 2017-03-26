We haven't got enough grunt. We don't have enough experience. We make too many unforced errors. But what we have got (contrast to recent years) is a team of players that put in everything, and keep going, no matter what.



What we also appear to have, and in the good weather it eventually shone through, is some brains, some moves, and some serious attacking threat when we manage to keep the ball. Keyes is thinking all the time and can create stuff. Smith for us is an old wise head that we needed, especially with Pryce out. Though Moore for us is a gem. Campbell and Murray stood out too.



Some great tries in the second half especially, but a special mention to Macani, he got half a chance and I expected he'd check and go inside but he backed himself and got us on top, more importantly, psychologically. After his second ( great kick, pace and determination, you could see Dewsbury hearts broken and heads went down. Maybe some will get off his back a bit after that.



Bit more of this and the table could start to look interesting