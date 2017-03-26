WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:18 pm
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 301
It's 1983 again - swap Hanley for Macani

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:55 pm
ATS1 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 111
What a change round in last half hour. 56 18 final score to Bulls

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:00 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7532
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Strange game. Welcome result.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:01 pm
ChinaBull User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 3:29 pm
Posts: 89
Location: Chongqing, China
Monster last 30 ... thank god for BCB for us exiled Bulls/Northern fans :D although still need a VPN from China :evil:

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:29 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9653
Location: Here
Well that was a game of two halves...
(and I feel fine)

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:43 pm
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 301
I don't know what clicked in the players brains, but thank goodness it did - Campbell inspired in part, and he was very good again and quickly becoming a favourite!

Dan Murray very good again too

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:44 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2665
Well, we certainly know how to finish strongly.

Today's result means that we're not only in the positive in the points scored/conceded column we also have the 3rd best attack in the league
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:48 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26331
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Awful first half. Superb second half. Think fulltime fitness told. Great performances from Murray, Moore and Campbell. The Macani try was a bit special.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:00 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2986
Bullseye wrote:
The Macani try was a bit special.
It was a belter! Can't wait to see it again on the highlights.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:06 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 845
Location: Silsden
We were crap in the first half Dewsbury made us play their game, second half i thought we were going to get the same, however, when we started to play like the team we are Dewsbury had no answer to the teams speed.
good result in the end -4 COYB
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
c}