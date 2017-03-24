WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:52 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4349
Personally i'd go

Campbell
Caro (if 100% fit)
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Lilley
Murray
Moore
Roche
Larroyer
Jordan-Roberts
Halafihi

Keyes
Kirk
Margrin
Wilkinson

Lumb and Macani to miss out. But please please please don't put a winger on the bench.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:53 pm
Nothus User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4161
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
From that, you'd assume (if all fit):

Campbell
Caro
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Lilley
Murray
Moore
Magrin
Roche
Larroyer
Jordan-Roberts
SUBS
Macani
Kirk
Wilkinson
1 of Keyes, Lumb & Halafihi. Difficult to guess which!



Macani on the bench nooooooooooo

Agree with your 13, bench I'd go Lumb/Kirk/Wilkinson/Halafihi

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:55 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2245
Location: No longer Bradford
Nothus wrote:
Macani on the bench nooooooooooo

Agree with your 13, bench I'd go Lumb/Kirk/Wilkinson/Halafihi



As much as I don't rate Macani, it makes more sense to have him on the bench in case Caro isn't quite right yet, than having two hookers/halves on there.

That wouldn't all be my choice, but it's what I'd expect.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:15 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26327
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Fitness of Caro and Pryce will dictate the bench spots - e.g. Lilley/Keyes/Macani.

Good to see Caro named. Allows Campbell to continue at fullback with Thomas still injured.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:20 am
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4479
I feel thos is probably the strongest side we could potentially put out on the field minus Mikolaj and Bentley.

Campbell, Caro, Smith, Oakes, Ryan, Pryce, Lilley.
Magrin, Moore, Murray, Roche, Larroyer, Roberts.
Kirk, Wilkinson, Lumb, Halafihi.

Bench shows how desperately short of experienced forwards we are.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:50 am
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2047
Location: Bradford
Agree with most of the those options. Injuries are dictating things. With OT & Mendieka injured, Smith slots into the centre naturally and Caro on the wing allows Campbell to fullback. Our 3 hookers will have to cover 2nd row & loose forward to spell those guys. The perils of our threadbare squad and reliance on loans. I still think we'll get the 2 points, but it'll be tough.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:23 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 929
Bulls4Champs wrote:
I feel thos is probably the strongest side we could potentially put out on the field minus Mikolaj and Bentley.

Campbell, Caro, Smith, Oakes, Ryan, Pryce, Lilley.
Magrin, Moore, Murray, Roche, Larroyer, Roberts.
Kirk, Wilkinson, Lumb, Halafihi.

Bench shows how desperately short of experienced forwards we are.


Totally agree about the starting 13

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:08 am
Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 110
[quote="Bulls4Champs"]I feel thos is probably the strongest side we could potentially put out on the field minus Mikolaj and Bentley.

Campbell, Caro, Smith, Oakes, Ryan, Pryce, Lilley.
Magrin, Moore, Murray, Roche, Larroyer, Roberts.
Kirk, Wilkinson, Lumb, Halafihi.

Bench shows how desperately short of experienced forwards we are.[/quote

Same starting 13 for me but Keyes on bench not Lumb

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:29 pm
TheBeast Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:56 pm
Posts: 20
Location: Leicestershire
Team is;

Campbell
Macani
Oakes
Smith
Ryan
Keys
Lilley
Magrin
Moore
Murray
Roche
Larroyer
Wilkinson

Caro
Kirk
Halafhi
Jordan Roberts
c}