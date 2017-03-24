|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4349
|
Personally i'd go
Campbell
Caro (if 100% fit)
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Lilley
Murray
Moore
Roche
Larroyer
Jordan-Roberts
Halafihi
Keyes
Kirk
Margrin
Wilkinson
Lumb and Macani to miss out. But please please please don't put a winger on the bench.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4160
Location: Bradford
|
HamsterChops wrote:
From that, you'd assume (if all fit):
Campbell
Caro
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Lilley
Murray
Moore
Magrin
Roche
Larroyer
Jordan-Roberts
SUBS
Macani
Kirk
Wilkinson
1 of Keyes, Lumb & Halafihi. Difficult to guess which!
Macani on the bench nooooooooooo
Agree with your 13, bench I'd go Lumb/Kirk/Wilkinson/Halafihi
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:55 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2243
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Nothus wrote:
Macani on the bench nooooooooooo
Agree with your 13, bench I'd go Lumb/Kirk/Wilkinson/Halafihi
As much as I don't rate Macani, it makes more sense to have him on the bench in case Caro isn't quite right yet, than having two hookers/halves on there.
That wouldn't all be my choice, but it's what I'd expect.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:15 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26327
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Fitness of Caro and Pryce will dictate the bench spots - e.g. Lilley/Keyes/Macani.
Good to see Caro named. Allows Campbell to continue at fullback with Thomas still injured.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:20 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4479
|
I feel thos is probably the strongest side we could potentially put out on the field minus Mikolaj and Bentley.
Campbell, Caro, Smith, Oakes, Ryan, Pryce, Lilley.
Magrin, Moore, Murray, Roche, Larroyer, Roberts.
Kirk, Wilkinson, Lumb, Halafihi.
Bench shows how desperately short of experienced forwards we are.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:50 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2047
Location: Bradford
|
Agree with most of the those options. Injuries are dictating things. With OT & Mendieka injured, Smith slots into the centre naturally and Caro on the wing allows Campbell to fullback. Our 3 hookers will have to cover 2nd row & loose forward to spell those guys. The perils of our threadbare squad and reliance on loans. I still think we'll get the 2 points, but it'll be tough.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 929
|
Bulls4Champs wrote:
I feel thos is probably the strongest side we could potentially put out on the field minus Mikolaj and Bentley.
Campbell, Caro, Smith, Oakes, Ryan, Pryce, Lilley.
Magrin, Moore, Murray, Roche, Larroyer, Roberts.
Kirk, Wilkinson, Lumb, Halafihi.
Bench shows how desperately short of experienced forwards we are.
Totally agree about the starting 13
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:08 am
|
ATS1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 110
|
[quote="Bulls4Champs"]I feel thos is probably the strongest side we could potentially put out on the field minus Mikolaj and Bentley.
Campbell, Caro, Smith, Oakes, Ryan, Pryce, Lilley.
Magrin, Moore, Murray, Roche, Larroyer, Roberts.
Kirk, Wilkinson, Lumb, Halafihi.
Bench shows how desperately short of experienced forwards we are.[/quote
Same starting 13 for me but Keyes on bench not Lumb
|