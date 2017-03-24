Lamb balti wrote: Heard Oledzki could be off to Fev on DR, as Ormandroyd is out for a month & Baldwinson is now getting in Leeds team on regular basis

If you look at it from Leeds' point of view, it makes more sense for them. With a couple of their props still out, they don't want to be guaranteed to be without him for a month without a recall option. Equally, he's not going to play for Leeds unless another 1 or 2 go down. The best option for them is to use him as dual reg for now, then he can play Championship but they can have him back instantly if they need him.Once Galloway, Ormondroyd and Singleton are available and Oledzki is right down the pecking order again, they can afford to risk not being able to call him back for a month. But while they're short of bodies, it makes more sense to have him dual reg.