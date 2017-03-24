WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:54 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013
Posts: 2239
Location: No longer Bradford
Lamb balti wrote:
Heard Oledzki could be off to Fev on DR, as Ormandroyd is out for a month & Baldwinson is now getting in Leeds team on regular basis


If you look at it from Leeds' point of view, it makes more sense for them. With a couple of their props still out, they don't want to be guaranteed to be without him for a month without a recall option. Equally, he's not going to play for Leeds unless another 1 or 2 go down. The best option for them is to use him as dual reg for now, then he can play Championship but they can have him back instantly if they need him.

Once Galloway, Ormondroyd and Singleton are available and Oledzki is right down the pecking order again, they can afford to risk not being able to call him back for a month. But while they're short of bodies, it makes more sense to have him dual reg.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:05 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 26320
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Injury doubts over Thomas, Pryce and Magrin. Mendeika (leg), Peltier (hand) and Bentley (concussion) definitely out. No idea if Smith, Wilkinson and Roche have recovered.

If Pryce, Thomas and Magrin are fit I’d go with this.

Thomas,
Campbell
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Kirk
Moore
Magrin
Wilkinson
Larroyer
Jordan Roberts

Lilley
Lumb
Murray
Roche

If Thomas is out Campbell goes to fullback and Macani comes in on the wing. If Magrin’s out then Murray starts and Hodgson comes onto the bench. If Pryce is out Lilley starts and Butterworth starts on the bench.

Given that Hodgson and Butterworth played last night I’m hopeful they won’t be needed again on Sunday. Really hope Smith and Roche are fit or we’re really struggling.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:11 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013
Posts: 2239
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Given that Hodgson and Butterworth played last night I’m hopeful they won’t be needed again on Sunday. Really hope Smith and Roche are fit or we’re really struggling.


It certainly suggests that Toovey/Beattie believe that they won't be needed in the 17 on Sunday, otherwise they wouldn't have taken the risk. I'd say they're only likely to be in the 17 if someone has a setback and becomes unavailable when they thought he'd be ok.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:22 am
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011
Posts: 4347
Actually thought Halafihi had a decent game defensively against Fev. Would rather him a bench spot to cover back row, hooker and maybe centre rather than a winger who doesn't get on. 17 players are a must in this game. Its going to be rough and tough.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:31 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 26320
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I too thought Halafihi went ok until he ran too near to touch and got dragged out. That was poor.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
