Re: Dewsbury (H)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:26 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005
Posts: 4148
Location: Bradford
Oledzki isn't in Leeds' 19 man squad for this week. Fingers crossed we're trying our best to get him back on loan again.

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:40 pm
RAB-2411

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017
Posts: 33
Nothus wrote:
Oledzki isn't in Leeds' 19 man squad for this week. Fingers crossed we're trying our best to get him back on loan again.


Hopeful if he's not even in the 19! Be a boost for Sunday

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:33 pm
mat
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005
Posts: 9044
Location: bradford
Nothus wrote:
Oledzki isn't in Leeds' 19 man squad for this week. Fingers crossed we're trying our best to get him back on loan again.


Weren't leeds planning on playing Oledzki in their u19s this week against ours tomorrow night though?.
