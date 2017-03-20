HamsterChops wrote: I agree. It's one of those situations we're all too familiar with in the last few years. Just as some confidence starts to creep it's way back into our minds, we come back down to earth with a very large bump. This Sunday screams of bumpage.

You may well be right, and I guess that no one would besurprised if it happened.Much as I've said that we'll probably lose some games we might expect to win and then win some we expect to lose, I think there seems to be a different attitude on the paddock this season. The old (well last season) idea of, 'let them score forty and we'll get fifty', attitude seems to have gone and with a reasonably representative side out containing one or two more of the, 'bigger boys', I think we should have enough to power to control their pack, the tenacity to pull out the win and the belief in the defence to do it well.Mind, I've been wrong before..