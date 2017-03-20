WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (H)

Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:21 pm
Could be interesting to see who's back for this game given those injured.
Re: Dewsbury (H)

Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:12 pm
This game has cock-up defeat written all over it.

We've come through adversity with some excellent performances. For the first time all year we're going into a game as favourites. Dewsbury always get up for this game before reverting to their below-par performances the week after. They will be absolutely desperate to get a victory on sunday. I hope we don't we get complacent and are bang up for this. Its a crunch game. Leon and Scott Moore will be vital this week in training chelping away at the young lads and making sure they don't fall in love with themselves.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:10 pm
Dewsbury playing their cup game on the Fri means they get 2 days extra rest, but with several of our key players rested/injured against Fev that might not make much difference. Rams winning their cup game may give them a bit of confidence, but with the Bulls fans behind the players I'm hoping we can do it this Sunday as its definitely a 4 pointer for us.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:07 am
First game i'm going to miss this year and to make it worse, i have to go to Featherstone as my son is playing in a tournament there !!!!!! :roll: :roll:

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:15 am
Bull Mania wrote:
This game has cock-up defeat written all over it.


I agree. It's one of those situations we're all too familiar with in the last few years. Just as some confidence starts to creep it's way back into our minds, we come back down to earth with a very large bump. This Sunday screams of bumpage.

Re: Dewsbury (H)

Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:03 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
I agree. It's one of those situations we're all too familiar with in the last few years. Just as some confidence starts to creep it's way back into our minds, we come back down to earth with a very large bump. This Sunday screams of bumpage.


You may well be right, and I guess that no one would be that surprised if it happened.

Much as I've said that we'll probably lose some games we might expect to win and then win some we expect to lose, I think there seems to be a different attitude on the paddock this season. The old (well last season) idea of, 'let them score forty and we'll get fifty', attitude seems to have gone and with a reasonably representative side out containing one or two more of the, 'bigger boys', I think we should have enough to power to control their pack, the tenacity to pull out the win and the belief in the defence to do it well.

Mind, I've been wrong before..
