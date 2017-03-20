This game has cock-up defeat written all over it.



We've come through adversity with some excellent performances. For the first time all year we're going into a game as favourites. Dewsbury always get up for this game before reverting to their below-par performances the week after. They will be absolutely desperate to get a victory on sunday. I hope we don't we get complacent and are bang up for this. Its a crunch game. Leon and Scott Moore will be vital this week in training chelping away at the young lads and making sure they don't fall in love with themselves.