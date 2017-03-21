DemonUK wrote: Thought Savelio also showed some fight, in providing at least a little resistance to Hock as he walked over him along with Savelios use of his knees on Higson when scoring his try.



Giving someone a shove when you have been obstructed (he was) is a little different to an elbow to the face

Was it the first time Lineham was 'obstructed' during that game, I thought I saw a similar professional foul earlier? Also, what happened to the 'obstructer' was he stretchered off or also given ten?Genuine questions I watched most of the match through my hands