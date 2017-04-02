Given everything that's gone on, we've actually managed to come out of it with two cracking shirts. I'm so pleased to see a main shirt sponsor logo that doesn't contrast with the kit design and colour scheme. I've nothing against Provident but that horrible purple badge always put me off our shirts previously. I hope for the club's sake this shirt sells well. I can't see why it wouldn't.
