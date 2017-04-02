WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirts/Merchandise

Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:07 am
Thats one of the best away kits we've had and we've had some good ones. Definitely be getting one.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:08 am
That's a great looking shirt. Well done Bulls.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:39 am
I really like that shirt.

It isn't as good as last seasons because that was really nice and said Bradford.

This could be a cracking away shirt for Catalan, Cas, Saints, etc. Just about any rugby team.

Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:40 am
Given everything that's gone on, we've actually managed to come out of it with two cracking shirts. I'm so pleased to see a main shirt sponsor logo that doesn't contrast with the kit design and colour scheme. I've nothing against Provident but that horrible purple badge always put me off our shirts previously.
I hope for the club's sake this shirt sells well. I can't see why it wouldn't.

Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:40 am
Nice. Would have been better with a bit of red and amber on there though, maybe the thin chevrons.

Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:44 am
Nice shirt. I'm still interested to see the price though considering almost a third of the season will have gone before they're on sale.

Either needs to be cheaper than the usual £45, or they need to keep it for next season too.
