|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9236
Location: Bradbados
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Probably the bank account and the fact that usually a supplier has pretty much all the off-season to create stock. Whereas we still have only had, what, 6 weeks?
Away shirt will probably be released at the start of next month or at least in the next 2 weeks as we require one for Oldham away on the 2nd April! Knowing the Bulls, we will play in the away kit for that game and not release it to the public for another 10 weeks haha!
That was, sort of, the point, though.
The clubs in a position to pre-order (ie everyone else) would have had their stuff done, dusted and delivered by the start of the season, leaving a large manufacturing capability doing....well, doing not a lot. To knock up a (in the great scheme of things) a small order for us shouldn't have been a great logistical problem, or, at least, I wouldn't have thought so.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:00 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2251
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bulliac wrote:
That was, sort of, the point, though.
The clubs in a position to pre-order (ie everyone else) would have had their stuff done, dusted and delivered by the start of the season, leaving a large manufacturing capability doing....well, doing not a lot. To knock up a (in the great scheme of things) a small order for us shouldn't have been a great logistical problem, or, at least, I wouldn't have thought so.
Unless said manufacturer also provides other sports with seasons that run on a different calendar.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:16 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9236
Location: Bradbados
|
That is a fair point - though, I don't think I've seen any ISC gear (who I guess we're still with?) used in connection with other sports?
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:25 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2251
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bulliac wrote:
That is a fair point - though, I don't think I've seen any ISC gear (who I guess we're still with?) used in connection with other sports?
A quick look at the ISC website says they do some Basketball and whatever AFL is (dunno if that's Aussie Soccer or Aussie Rules). No idea when those seasons are though.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9236
Location: Bradbados
|
HamsterChops wrote:
A quick look at the ISC website says they do some Basketball and whatever AFL is (dunno if that's Aussie Soccer or Aussie Rules). No idea when those seasons are though.
AFL is Aussie rules, though Ive no idea when their season is. Neither do I know if ISC stuff is done in Australia or over here. It could be done by a sub contractor in the UK as that is quite common, I believe, as my brother-in-law knew a bloke who ran a company doing exactly that.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:38 am
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9046
Location: bradford
|
Bulliac wrote:
AFL is Aussie rules, though Ive no idea when their season is. Neither do I know if ISC stuff is done in Australia or over here. It could be done by a sub contractor in the UK as that is quite common, I believe, as my brother-in-law knew a bloke who ran a company doing exactly that.
wasn't there talk that shirts were coming from Fiji?. think it came from someone in club shop.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:52 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2929
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
ISC are a huge RL supplier. I doubt they would manufacture their gear here. Fiji does seem appropriate for stuff like that. Cheap to make over there and probably cheap shipping too. Plus what amateur teams do they do in their respective sports? I know they do ours for one. Maybe they are on a tight schedule with getting the gear made. So as other clubs are paying them on time then maybe we are last on their schedule? I don't know though, as I don't own a supplier nor know one so I am merely speculating
I just hope we get enough sold to make a profit!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4173
Location: Bradford
|
Ethan Ryan has obviously just seen our new away kit judging by his twitter feed.
Hopefully we get to see it soon too.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:09 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9236
Location: Bradbados
|
Nothus wrote:
Ethan Ryan has obviously just seen our new away kit judging by his twitter feed.
Hopefully we get to see it soon too.
Hopefully, even get to buy it!
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bowlingboy, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, fifty50, martinwildbull, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, RickyF1 and 220 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}