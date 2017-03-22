WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirts/Merchandise

Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:49 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Probably the bank account and the fact that usually a supplier has pretty much all the off-season to create stock. Whereas we still have only had, what, 6 weeks?

Away shirt will probably be released at the start of next month or at least in the next 2 weeks as we require one for Oldham away on the 2nd April! Knowing the Bulls, we will play in the away kit for that game and not release it to the public for another 10 weeks haha!


That was, sort of, the point, though.

The clubs in a position to pre-order (ie everyone else) would have had their stuff done, dusted and delivered by the start of the season, leaving a large manufacturing capability doing....well, doing not a lot. To knock up a (in the great scheme of things) a small order for us shouldn't have been a great logistical problem, or, at least, I wouldn't have thought so.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:00 am
Bulliac wrote:
That was, sort of, the point, though.

The clubs in a position to pre-order (ie everyone else) would have had their stuff done, dusted and delivered by the start of the season, leaving a large manufacturing capability doing....well, doing not a lot. To knock up a (in the great scheme of things) a small order for us shouldn't have been a great logistical problem, or, at least, I wouldn't have thought so.


Unless said manufacturer also provides other sports with seasons that run on a different calendar.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:16 am
That is a fair point - though, I don't think I've seen any ISC gear (who I guess we're still with?) used in connection with other sports?
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:25 am
Bulliac wrote:
That is a fair point - though, I don't think I've seen any ISC gear (who I guess we're still with?) used in connection with other sports?


A quick look at the ISC website says they do some Basketball and whatever AFL is (dunno if that's Aussie Soccer or Aussie Rules). No idea when those seasons are though.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:32 am
HamsterChops wrote:
A quick look at the ISC website says they do some Basketball and whatever AFL is (dunno if that's Aussie Soccer or Aussie Rules). No idea when those seasons are though.



AFL is Aussie rules, though Ive no idea when their season is. Neither do I know if ISC stuff is done in Australia or over here. It could be done by a sub contractor in the UK as that is quite common, I believe, as my brother-in-law knew a bloke who ran a company doing exactly that.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:38 am
Bulliac wrote:
AFL is Aussie rules, though Ive no idea when their season is. Neither do I know if ISC stuff is done in Australia or over here. It could be done by a sub contractor in the UK as that is quite common, I believe, as my brother-in-law knew a bloke who ran a company doing exactly that.


wasn't there talk that shirts were coming from Fiji?. think it came from someone in club shop.
