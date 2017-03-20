WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirts/Merchandise

Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:06 pm
Does anyone know when/if the club will have shirts and other 2017 merchandise on sale?

Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:08 pm
Probably the same time the pies turn up.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:17 am
:lol:
Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:53 am
Phoenix might be bringing them with him..

Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:06 pm
Think the tea lady has it in hand - a lady of all trades now, in these austere times.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:08 pm
The longer it takes to get these out though, the less they'll realistically be able to charge. Most people aren't going to want to pay £45 per shirt when half the season has already gone. UNLESS they keep them for next year too, but then they have the added issue of losing out on the extra revenue next year's new shirt brings in.

Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:28 pm
also what about the away shirt?

If i'm honest though they can still play in the menace kit as long as we bring some players in,
Toovey signs on the dotted and we survive this year.. will not even be bothered what songs get sung on the terraces..

Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:30 pm
Seems strange they're not out already. I mean, obviously there have been problems and things have got a bit late and all that, but there are all these manufacturers and, you'd imagine they would all have hit a quiet spot after the season started, so why would it take so long? Unless it's the bank account thing raising its ugly head again?
