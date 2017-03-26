WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:24 am
tad rhino
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The thing I don't like about the system, Widnes could not win a single game between now and round 23, then make 4/5/6 new signings that keep them up with a few wins after the split in the super 8's.



true, but leigh made a few signings before the middle 8's so it works both ways

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:27 am
Biff Tannen
tad rhino wrote:
true, but leigh made a few signings before the middle 8's so it works both ways


And who are you going to sign really that could make a difference at that level who is willing to take a gamble on a short term deal that you will make it back to SL? Unless you get lucky with a miscreant NRL player you are probably scraping the barrel.

Also, is there not a cut off date now when you can register a player for the last part of the year?
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:47 am
tad rhino
not sure about the date but there should be one.
and it worked for leigh. theres always the odd player around

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:20 am
ThePrinter
Biff Tannen wrote:
True. It's hard not to look past Widnes right now though as being very vulnerable to the drop.


They are the only team at the moment I think are guaranteed to be in the bottom 4, but interestingly I think their fate will be decided so early that they'll have several weeks to prepare for the Middle 8's, could actually help them.

Will be interesting how Featherstone go in the Middle 8 (I imagine they'll be in the top 4 of the Championship) after having the experience of last year. Also because they'll feature some of our guys more than likely, potentially the likes of Oledzki and Smith, could be a really good experience for them and see how they go against SL sides.
