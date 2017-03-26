Biff Tannen wrote: True. It's hard not to look past Widnes right now though as being very vulnerable to the drop.

They are the only team at the moment I think are guaranteed to be in the bottom 4, but interestingly I think their fate will be decided so early that they'll have several weeks to prepare for the Middle 8's, could actually help them.Will be interesting how Featherstone go in the Middle 8 (I imagine they'll be in the top 4 of the Championship) after having the experience of last year. Also because they'll feature some of our guys more than likely, potentially the likes of Oledzki and Smith, could be a really good experience for them and see how they go against SL sides.