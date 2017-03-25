|
ThePrinter wrote:
As for Brough, listening to McDermott's interview after the match it really doesn't sound like a coach that's planning on signing him as some of the rumours make out, kind of mocking his petulance and temper.
McDermott? Sign Brough? Hadn't heard that one. Seems unlikely in the extreme.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:00 am
I would love it if Brough got relegated with Hudds!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:04 am
sgtwilko wrote:
I would love it if Brough got relegated with Hudds!
There was a window where he could've possibly gotten with a club who he could've won MAJOR trophies with around his MOS form a few years back. If he became available now (is he approaching 35?) I don't see many that interested in SL now tbh, not at top of the table anyway.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:33 am
sgtwilko wrote:
I would love it if Brough got relegated with Hudds!
They've not started well, but they're way ahead of Widnes.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:15 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
They've not started well, but they're way ahead of Widnes.
2 up 2 down?
Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:45 pm
sgtwilko wrote:
2 up 2 down?
Are the 2 teams in the championship who could finish above them in the 8s? I'd like to see Toulouse to come up
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:04 am
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Are the 2 teams in the championship who could finish above them in the 8s? I'd like to see Toulouse to come up
Widnes straight down. Hudds In MPG v London, Toulouse.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 3:48 am
HKR you'd have to fancy could take a SL teams place. We were the only one of the 4 SL teams last year who negotiated the qualifiers comfortably and you saw what poor form and no confidence can do wrt to the other 3 which some of the SL teams dropping into the qualifiers this year will inevitably have.
Salford started ok last year and should've been top 8 without the points deduction, but in the qualifiers they looked a lost and broken team and even London beat them at home before that escape act in the MPG. This season without many changes they're looking quite promising.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:54 am
ThePrinter wrote:
HKR you'd have to fancy could take a SL teams place. We were the only one of the 4 SL teams last year who negotiated the qualifiers comfortably and you saw what poor form and no confidence can do wrt to the other 3 which some of the SL teams dropping into the qualifiers this year will inevitably have.
Salford started ok last year and should've been top 8 without the points deduction, but in the qualifiers they looked a lost and broken team and even London beat them at home before that escape act in the MPG. This season without many changes they're looking quite promising.
True. It's hard not to look past Widnes right now though as being very vulnerable to the drop. They have a few injuries to be fair, but losing becomes a bad habit and not easy to turn around at the flick of a switch. I like Betts, he has done a very good job with his resources given and i find it hard to imagine how he could have done much better over the last few years but i imagine if results don't turn pretty quickly the panic button will be pressed.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:12 am
The thing I don't like about the system, Widnes could not win a single game between now and round 23, then make 4/5/6 new signings that keep them up with a few wins after the split in the super 8's.
