ThePrinter wrote: HKR you'd have to fancy could take a SL teams place. We were the only one of the 4 SL teams last year who negotiated the qualifiers comfortably and you saw what poor form and no confidence can do wrt to the other 3 which some of the SL teams dropping into the qualifiers this year will inevitably have.



Salford started ok last year and should've been top 8 without the points deduction, but in the qualifiers they looked a lost and broken team and even London beat them at home before that escape act in the MPG. This season without many changes they're looking quite promising.

True. It's hard not to look past Widnes right now though as being very vulnerable to the drop. They have a few injuries to be fair, but losing becomes a bad habit and not easy to turn around at the flick of a switch. I like Betts, he has done a very good job with his resources given and i find it hard to imagine how he could have done much better over the last few years but i imagine if results don't turn pretty quickly the panic button will be pressed.