sgtwilko wrote:
I would love it if Brough got relegated with Hudds!
There was a window where he could've possibly gotten with a club who he could've won MAJOR trophies with around his MOS form a few years back. If he became available now (is he approaching 35?) I don't see many that interested in SL now tbh, not at top of the table anyway.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bullsmad, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, freddyfox73, gulfcoast_highwayman, HAILESY, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Loyal Leeds Fan, Maverick Rhino, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Seth, sgtwilko, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, ThePrinter and 348 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}