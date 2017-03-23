WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:15 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3190
Sal Paradise wrote:
I am happy to enter the predictions competition but given I have missed the first 5 weeks am i not at some disadvantage?


Maybe, but you'll soon catch up the likes of William Eve if you get a couple right each week :lol: :lol:
Do it anyway but make a note of what scores other posters were on when you started. It's all good fun.

Sal Paradise wrote:
I think Leeds will win easy not because the coach said anything just because Huddersfield are such a poor side - even you must be able to comprehend that :D


OK then Sal, If you say so.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:03 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9615
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
loiner81 wrote:
Leeds would have lost those games at OT when it rained, had it not rained.

Leeds have no chance of making the top 4 if they lose an away game this week to a team that earned a draw at Wigan last week.

I love it on here, me. :lol:


We were so awful last season that you could easily say that any team who couldn't beat us really wouldn't be a top 4 team, as it turned out only one team last season failed to pick up a single league point against us last year.....Hull FC. They didn't do too badly now did they.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:22 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12411
Location: Huddersfield
Biff Tannen wrote:
Is brough playing this week?


yes
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:47 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7492
JJB Returns tomorrow night, Ablett & Delaney have late fitness tests. Ward back next week.

RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:49 pm
rugbyleague88
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2009 10:52 am
Posts: 622
Sutcliffe could still feature.
c}