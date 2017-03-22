loiner81 wrote:



I don't even know what to say Sal.



Leeds had more than 60 put past them on the same night as Hull battered Huddersfield's reserves, so what's your point again?



Are Wigan's top 4 aspirations over then? Hudds have beaten Leeds more often than not over recent years and we've still finished top 4 and won stuff. I won't be panicking should we lose, as long as we play well.



"so not going to start now"



My predictions are in the predictions thread every week, i'm not doing it twice.

Adverse weather conditions will always even up a contest - how many GF's did Leeds win when it rained at OTMy point is pretty obvious - well it is to anyone who can read and comprehend which kind of excludes you but for the avoidance of doubt. If Leeds have top 4 aspirations they should be capable of beating teams like Huddersfield. I personally think the Huddersfield squad is on a par with Wakefield so I would expect similar results to the previous week. Leeds fans have complained about poor recruitment but Huddersfield's has been even worseWigan have shown what they are capable of and few would argue that they will be there or there about come the end of the season - if they had played Huddersfield on dry calm day I doubt the score would have been so even.I am happy to enter the predictions competition but given I have missed the first 5 weeks am i not at some disadvantage?I think Leeds will win easy not because the coach said anything just because Huddersfield are such a poor side - even you must be able to comprehend that