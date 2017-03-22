WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:31 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member

Clearwing wrote:
Sheeesh! Looks like someone's in for a summer of excitement. Don't forget the sunblock :wink:

I'll be watching a lot of cricket at Headingley and Scarborough during the summer as always.

Excitement doesn't quite nail the experience.

The adjective Meditative is much closer 8)

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:59 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member

Sal Paradise wrote:
The point I was trying to make is the conditions levelled the playing field against Wigan which gave the Giants a fighting chance

Against Hull it looked like you had fairly strong starting pack, both starting half backs and three seasoned threequarters hardly a team of youngsters?


the conditions were fine against wigan

wigan losing two players early on when already depleted levelled it, mind you they had the refs help and we missed drop goal opportunities!

9 players missed the hull fc game for us. not to mention a last min withdrawal in the warm up at full back too.
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:01 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member

brearley84 wrote:
the conditions were fine against wigan

wigan losing two players early on when already depleted levelled it, mind you they had the refs help and we missed drop goal opportunities!

9 players missed the hull fc game for us. not to mention a last min withdrawal in the warm up at full back too.


Is brough playing this week?
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:31 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7491
Thread cleaned up, please keep on topic. Thanks

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:13 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member

Sal Paradise wrote:
Huddersfield played Wigan on a filthy day weather wise as did Salford with Cas.

brearley84 wrote:
it wasnt raining in wigan on sunday for our game, but it was windy and chilly!


So Leeds having no training facilities and a huge injury list for most of last season wasn't a valid reason for them struggling but a bit of cold weather? Now that's a different story!

I don't even know what to say Sal. :lol:

Sal Paradise wrote:
This is a team that got beat 38-0 by Leigh and conceded nearly 50 to Hull


Leeds had more than 60 put past them on the same night as Hull battered Huddersfield's reserves, so what's your point again?

Sal Paradise wrote:
If the club have top 4 aspirations then they need to beat teams like this easily - I expect Leeds to win comfortably by 20


Are Wigan's top 4 aspirations over then? Hudds have beaten Leeds more often than not over recent years and we've still finished top 4 and won stuff. I won't be panicking should we lose, as long as we play well.

Sal Paradise wrote:
I have never entered the predictions competition since its inception so not going to start now - no issue have a side bet with you on predictions you against me


"so not going to start now" :lol:

My predictions are in the predictions thread every week, i'm not doing it twice.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:22 am
I recall when we lost to Widnes away mid-way through the 2015 season that another poster said teams and coaches who win trophies don't lose at places like Widnes......seem to recall a piece or two of silverware at the end of the year.

I fancy us to win at Hudds but I always find it funny when someone writes off a teams chances if they lose a game you might not expect them to, because whichever 4 teams finish in the Top 4 they all will at some point lose unexpectedly.
