Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4928
Clearwing wrote:
Sheeesh! Looks like someone's in for a summer of excitement. Don't forget the sunblock
I'll be watching a lot of cricket at Headingley and Scarborough during the summer as always.Excitement
doesn't quite nail the experience.
The adjective Meditative
is much closer
Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:38 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1728
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EI1Rs3R-htg
William Eve wrote:
£1.50 better off.
I'll also get a far better view of the game sat in the LV Britannia Stand.
Nowhere near the droning "Oh we are weeeee..." not so massive.
Win, Win, Win all round
Attending some away games this season.
No desire to attend that choreographed noise pollution dump of a ground at Headingley.Current TV & fibre broadband subscriptions...
Premier Sports - £1 for three months (Phone to cancel a month before deal runs out).
Sky - 60% discount plus £100 account credit (Nothing to pay for almost 4 months).
BT Sport - £6 per month, HD is free for six months.
BT Reward Card for £100 + £99.75 cashback just for agreeing to a 12 month contract.
Virgin Media Vivid 200 - £10 a month discount (Note to self
: must haggle better next time).
Annual saving over the course of next 12 months?
Over £1000!
No requirement for a Kodi Box.
Installed latest version (Krypton v.17.0) on Amazon Fire Stick instead.
Works much better.
Free Films and free TV series (incl all the very latest).
I highly recommend Exodus add-on.
Loads of free sport but Kodi is a much better platform for Films and TV series.
No need for Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Kodi has all that plus lots more.
HTH
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:47 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1617
Location: Meltham
DGM wrote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EI1Rs3R-htg
Close, but id picture 50s, balding and living in his mums attic.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:50 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4928
DGM wrote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EI1Rs3R-htg
Did Anita Madigan tell you to post that?
Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:51 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4928
Seth wrote:
Close, but id picture 50s, balding and living in his mums attic.
Aww... bless
Don't give up your RFL job.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:54 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1617
Location: Meltham
William Eve wrote:
Aww... bless
Don't give up your RFL job.
Oooh that one bruise your ego.
I would, if I had one. What is it you say...HTH
Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:09 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4928
Seth wrote:
Oooh that one bruise your ego.
I would, if I had one. What is it you say...HTH
I make no apologies for laughing at the absurd claim that Parcell is better than Segeyaro.
Feel free to give your own ego a nice massage
Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:19 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1617
Location: Meltham
Im good thanks, my ego already feels grubby after this short exchange
Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:32 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15024
Location: On the road
brearley84 wrote:
it wasnt raining in wigan on sunday for our game, but it was windy and chilly!
it was 30-0 not 38-0 and didnt reflect the game against leigh, we dominated possession and territory but couldnt score, our attack was awful (gaskell moved to half back to replace brierley against wigan) but leighs defence pretty good too., leigh score 3 tries in the last 8mins...
forget the hull fc game , we played a bunch of kids, average age of the team was 19 that night.
should be a good game friday night, just favour a leeds win but we have a decent record against you so may get the win again
The point I was trying to make is the conditions levelled the playing field against Wigan which gave the Giants a fighting chance
Against Hull it looked like you had fairly strong starting pack, both starting half backs and three seasoned threequarters hardly a team of youngsters?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
