William Eve wrote:
I ordered tickets from Hudds website yesterday afternoon.
No booking/carriage fees (unlike at Leeds).
Tickets already arrived in the post
You sure go to a lot of SL games for someone who claims he doesn't go to SL games anymore.
Re tickets. Leeds probably need to employ a few more people than Huddersfield AND can get away with adding a booking fee as they'll still sell bucket loads regardless.
Huddersfield don't need to employ anyone for such a miniscule task. They also can't risk losing even a single sale so daren't add a booking fee add just in case it pees someone off.
Leeds by plenty (about 10,000 actually)
William Eve wrote:
What's wrong with being offered a £2 discount on the price of a ticket if bought in advance, only to be then hit with a £1.50 booking fee?
Purchasing tickets from Hudds instead by plenty
Who needs opposition fans trolling your board when you have your very own village idiot doing it on a daily basis eh.
Also, your joy at saving £2 by not buying from Leeds is duly noted
too. That'll show Evil Gary won't it!
Maybe you could put it towards a Sky Sports subscription and stop stealing the games through your Kodi box?
.