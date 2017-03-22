Sal Paradise wrote: Huddersfield played Wigan on a filthy day weather wise as did Salford with Cas.



This is a team that got beat 38-0 by Leigh and conceded nearly 50 to Hull



If the club have top 4 aspirations then they need to beat teams like this easily - I expect Leeds to win comfortably by 20



I have never entered the predictions competition since its inception so not going to start now - no issue have a side bet with you on predictions you against me

it wasnt raining in wigan on sunday for our game, but it was windy and chilly!it was 30-0 not 38-0 and didnt reflect the game against leigh, we dominated possession and territory but couldnt score, our attack was awful (gaskell moved to half back to replace brierley against wigan) but leighs defence pretty good too., leigh score 3 tries in the last 8mins...forget the hull fc game , we played a bunch of kids, average age of the team was 19 that night.should be a good game friday night, just favour a leeds win but we have a decent record against you so may get the win again