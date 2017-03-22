WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:38 pm
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Jones-Buchanan
Ablett
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Handley
Baldwinson

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:39 pm
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Mcguire Moon
Baldwinson Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ferres
Delaney

Burrow Garbutt Mullally JJB/Walters

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:52 pm
I ordered tickets from Hudds website yesterday afternoon.

No booking/carriage fees (unlike at Leeds).

Tickets already arrived in the post :thumb:

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:03 pm
I can't stand booking fees.
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:09 pm
Bang wrote:
I can't stand booking fees.

What's wrong with being offered a £2 discount on the price of a ticket if bought in advance, only to be then hit with a £1.50 booking fee?

:lol:

Purchasing tickets from Hudds instead by plenty 8)

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:15 pm
Old GH knows exactly what he's doing doesn't he. Sly old fox.
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:49 pm
William Eve wrote:
I ordered tickets from Hudds website yesterday afternoon.
No booking/carriage fees (unlike at Leeds).
Tickets already arrived in the post :thumb:


You sure go to a lot of SL games for someone who claims he doesn't go to SL games anymore.

Re tickets. Leeds probably need to employ a few more people than Huddersfield AND can get away with adding a booking fee as they'll still sell bucket loads regardless.
Huddersfield don't need to employ anyone for such a miniscule task. They also can't risk losing even a single sale so daren't add a booking fee add just in case it pees someone off.

Leeds by plenty (about 10,000 actually)


William Eve wrote:
What's wrong with being offered a £2 discount on the price of a ticket if bought in advance, only to be then hit with a £1.50 booking fee?
:lol: Purchasing tickets from Hudds instead by plenty 8)


Who needs opposition fans trolling your board when you have your very own village idiot doing it on a daily basis eh. :lol:

Also, your joy at saving £2 by not buying from Leeds is duly noted too. That'll show Evil Gary won't it!
Maybe you could put it towards a Sky Sports subscription and stop stealing the games through your Kodi box?




.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:56 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Huddersfield played Wigan on a filthy day weather wise as did Salford with Cas.

This is a team that got beat 38-0 by Leigh and conceded nearly 50 to Hull

If the club have top 4 aspirations then they need to beat teams like this easily - I expect Leeds to win comfortably by 20

I have never entered the predictions competition since its inception so not going to start now - no issue have a side bet with you on predictions you against me


it wasnt raining in wigan on sunday for our game, but it was windy and chilly!

it was 30-0 not 38-0 and didnt reflect the game against leigh, we dominated possession and territory but couldnt score, our attack was awful (gaskell moved to half back to replace brierley against wigan) but leighs defence pretty good too., leigh score 3 tries in the last 8mins...

forget the hull fc game , we played a bunch of kids, average age of the team was 19 that night.

should be a good game friday night, just favour a leeds win but we have a decent record against you so may get the win again
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
c}