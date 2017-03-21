WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:10 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15022
Location: On the road
rollin thunder wrote:
i agree been a bogey side for us for a number of years now. thats why i think we are due a good win over at their place, fancy us to turn them over well and win by a couple or 3 scores. sets us up nicely then for what could be a unbeaten wigan coming to HQ the week after.


I agree 3 scores =18 points I said 20
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:30 pm
WF Rhino User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 206
Feeling way more confident about this game than I was three weeks ago. Huddersfield look shakey in defence so I'm confident that we'll post some points so as long as we hold our defensive shape we'll come out on top.

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:10 pm
tvoc User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22116
Sal Paradise wrote:
Not at all, coach says they are going to win the Gf so he obviously thinks they are a top 4 side!!


Wasn't the McDermott claim that Leeds can win the Grand Final rather than will win. This year's version of Leeds can make the four, then Leeds can make the eight - they of course in actual fact did neither.

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:35 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5766
tvoc wrote:
Wasn't the McDermott claim that Leeds can win the Grand Final rather than will win. This year's version of Leeds can make the four, then Leeds can make the eight - they of course in actual fact did neither.


He also stated that London could win the GF when he was there.
Of course, he hasn't been wrong in every instance.
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:24 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5766
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipPGY9RogNA

:)
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:45 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3183
Sal Paradise wrote:
Not at all, coach says they are going to win the Gf so he obviously thinks they are a top 4 side!!


So do I, I even bet on Leeds making the top 4 this season.

That's not the part of your post that's lame though, as you know.
loiner81 wrote:
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:52 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3183
tvoc wrote:
Wasn't the McDermott claim that Leeds can win the Grand Final rather than will win.


It was but when has the truth ever mattered to bargain basement trolls on here.
loiner81 wrote:
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:05 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15022
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
It was but when has the truth ever mattered to bargain basement trolls on here.


So he thinks they can win the GF that says he must think they are a top 4 side - semantics

If the coach thinks they are that good then beating Huddersfield should be a breeze

I said they would beat Wakefield easy as they are a terrible side and so it proved - and I expect them to do the same to Huddersfield who are nearly as bad
Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:12 am
loiner81 User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3183
Sal Paradise wrote:
So he thinks they can win the GF that says he must think they are a top 4 side - semantics


Swapping the word "can" for "will" isn't semantics.

Sal Paradise wrote:
If the coach thinks they are that good then beating Huddersfield should be a breeze
I said they would beat Wakefield easy as they are a terrible side and so it proved - and I expect them to do the same to Huddersfield who are nearly as bad


Well done on predicting Leeds would beat Wakefield at home, no one saw that coming!
I predicted a 24 point victory in the predictions thread, a thread that you avoid like the plague for some reason.
If Trinity had kicked one of those easy conversions i'd have been bang on.

If Hudds are so bad, how come they're the only side to earn a point against Wigan this year, and at the DW ?
I expect us to win this weekend too but if Hudds have turned a corner, like we seem to have done, then it could go either way.

Would a draw not be OK for us this week?
loiner81 wrote:
c}