Sal Paradise wrote: So he thinks they can win the GF that says he must think they are a top 4 side - semantics

Sal Paradise wrote: If the coach thinks they are that good then beating Huddersfield should be a breeze

I said they would beat Wakefield easy as they are a terrible side and so it proved - and I expect them to do the same to Huddersfield who are nearly as bad

Swapping the word "can" for "will" isn't semantics.Well done on predicting Leeds would beat Wakefield at home, no one saw that coming!I predicted a 24 point victory in the predictions thread, a thread that you avoid like the plague for some reason.If Trinity had kicked one of those easy conversions i'd have been bang on.If Hudds are so bad, how come they're the only side to earn a point against Wigan this year, and at the DW ?I expect us to win this weekend too but if Hudds have turned a corner, like we seem to have done, then it could go either way.Would a draw not be OK for us this week?