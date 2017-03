TOMCAT wrote: I've seen Hudds beat us too many times at theirs, including when we have been much better and they have been much worse, to be overly confident. I'd be happy with any sort of a win.

i agree been a bogey side for us for a number of years now. thats why i think we are due a good win over at their place, fancy us to turn them over well and win by a couple or 3 scores. sets us up nicely then for what could be a unbeaten wigan coming to HQ the week after.