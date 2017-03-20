Actually on second thoughts regarding Oledzki, is it possible now for us to send him to Fev on D/R or does his having been on loan at another Championship club not allow it?



That way he can keep getting game time if he's not in our 19 but be available to us during the next month or so before those three props return. With Baldwinson looking likely to be in our 17 during the same period and Ormondroyd injured then I'm sure Fev could do with a forward off us.



Doubt Bradford would be happy about it but probably our smartest option especially with Easter coming up.