WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:06 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7483
A tough one as always this week vs Huddersfield. They always seem to perform against us and get the win. Not sure if we are due anyone back this week but the squad did well last week, if anyone possibly Sutcliffe.

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Mcguire Moon
Baldwinson Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Delaney
Sutcliffe

Burrow Ferres Garbutt Mullally

We could easily go as normal with Keinhorst at 12, Moon at 4, Sutcliffe at 6, Delaney at 13.

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:09 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3062
Location: location, location
I might swap Handley for Briscoe and let TB play for Fev or Bradford for a few games
Did Delaney go off injured as I don`t recall him coming back on in to the second half?

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:33 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26296
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
chapylad wrote:
I might swap Handley for Briscoe and let TB play for Fev or Bradford for a few games


It's Oledzki we want! When are Galloway and Ormondroyd back for you lot?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:04 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7483
Bullseye wrote:
It's Oledzki we want! When are Galloway and Ormondroyd back for you lot?


Galloway due back around May I believe & Ormondroyd was 4-6 weeks last week. Singleton also suspended until CC at end of April.

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:50 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9605
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Last week McDermott said JJB might have a chance for this game. Cameron Smith came back from injury the previous week but couldn't feature the weekend just gone for us or the u19's because of picking up concussion. Maybe see him included in the 19 with Oledzki going back to Bradford?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:25 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7483
ThePrinter wrote:
Last week McDermott said JJB might have a chance for this game. Cameron Smith came back from injury the previous week but couldn't feature the weekend just gone for us or the u19's because of picking up concussion. Maybe see him included in the 19 with Oledzki going back to Bradford?


I think there is more of a possibility of him going to Bradford or playing for Featherstone than being in the 19 at the moment.

Would you send Oledzki back when we are already down three props in Singleton, Galloway & Ormondroyd?

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:11 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9605
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Frosties. wrote:
I think there is more of a possibility of him going to Bradford or playing for Featherstone than being in the 19 at the moment.

Would you send Oledzki back when we are already down three props in Singleton, Galloway & Ormondroyd?


Ormondroyd has previously be named in the 19 but then went to Fev that weekend so could see the same for Smith. If JJB and Ward are close then Oledzki won't be in the 19 so no point him kicking his heels. I know JJB and Ward aren't props but JJB does get played there at times and Ward provides more options/movement in the forwards.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 6 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:58 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9605
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Actually on second thoughts regarding Oledzki, is it possible now for us to send him to Fev on D/R or does his having been on loan at another Championship club not allow it?

That way he can keep getting game time if he's not in our 19 but be available to us during the next month or so before those three props return. With Baldwinson looking likely to be in our 17 during the same period and Ormondroyd injured then I'm sure Fev could do with a forward off us.

Doubt Bradford would be happy about it but probably our smartest option especially with Easter coming up.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, BrisbaneRhino, craigizzard, loiner81, ThePrinter and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,539,5991,36975,8684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  














c}