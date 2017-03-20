Frosties. wrote: I think there is more of a possibility of him going to Bradford or playing for Featherstone than being in the 19 at the moment.



Would you send Oledzki back when we are already down three props in Singleton, Galloway & Ormondroyd?

Ormondroyd has previously be named in the 19 but then went to Fev that weekend so could see the same for Smith. If JJB and Ward are close then Oledzki won't be in the 19 so no point him kicking his heels. I know JJB and Ward aren't props but JJB does get played there at times and Ward provides more options/movement in the forwards.