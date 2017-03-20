ThePrinter wrote: Last week McDermott said JJB might have a chance for this game. Cameron Smith came back from injury the previous week but couldn't feature the weekend just gone for us or the u19's because of picking up concussion. Maybe see him included in the 19 with Oledzki going back to Bradford?

I think there is more of a possibility of him going to Bradford or playing for Featherstone than being in the 19 at the moment.Would you send Oledzki back when we are already down three props in Singleton, Galloway & Ormondroyd?